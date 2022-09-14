Paul Pogba’s brother in custody in alleged extortion case

PARIS (AP) — French officials say soccer star Paul Pogba’s brother is in police custody along with four other people as part of an extortion investigation. Investigators are examining allegations that Mathias Pogba and childhood friends attempted to extort millions from Paul Pogba, a World Cup winner. Mathias Pogba came to see police about the probe Wednesday afternoon and was held for questioning, according to an official close to the investigation. He is among four people put under police custody Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the investigation, the official said. Mathias Pogba has denied taking part in extortion attempts against his brother.

