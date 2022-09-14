NFL’s probe into Commanders, Dan Snyder still ongoing

The NFL’s investigation into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is still ongoing, and his status remains unchanged. League executive Jeff Miller said Wednesday there’s no timeline for completion of Mary Jo White’s investigation, which includes new allegations stemming from a congressional committee probe into the team’s history of workplace misconduct. When former employees of Washington’s NFL team first complained in 2020 about rampant sexual harassment by team executives, the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm to investigate. The league took over that probe and Wilkinson reported her findings to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

