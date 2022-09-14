Judge stays at 57 HR, Yanks beat Boston 5-3 for 2-game sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge didn’t homer, but Gleyber Torres circled the bases to lead the AL East-leading New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 5-3. The win was the Yankees fourth straight. Judge homered twice in the previous game but went 1 for 4 with a walk and remained stuck on 57 for the season — four short of Roger Maris’ AL record. He singled in the fifth and scored when Torres singled and came around to score on an error. Nestor Cortes took a shutout into the fifth to help the Yankees complete the two-game sweep.

