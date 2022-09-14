Flacco to start again for Jets in Week 2 at Browns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh is keeping Flacco under center this week despite a less than inspired performance by the 37-year-old quarterback and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore in the regular-season opener. Flacco was starting for the injured Zach Wilson. He was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown and one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.