Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:33 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details about a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in Salinas into Gilroy Tuesday.

CHP said a white Mustang reported as stolen during a carjacking was spotted at 2:06 p.m. near South Sanborn. CHP Monterey tried a high-risk stop, but the white Mustang took off at a high rate of speed.

Pursuing officers lost sight of the Mustang on Highway 101 near the San Benito and Santa Clara County line. The Mustang then later crashed on the 10th street off-ramp near Gilroy, and the car's two occupants ran from the scene, according to CHP.

After a search of the area by CHP Monterey, CHP Hollister-Gilroy, and Gilroy Police, the two suspects were found and arrested.

Jacob Lawrence, 23, of Oakland, and Jahremmi Carter, 20, of Jackson, Mississippi, were booked into Monterey County Jail. Lawrence allegedly resisted arrest, and officers had to use a taser to take him into custody.

Both suspects were charged with carjacking and fleeing from officers. Lawrence was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase

CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in.

CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted.