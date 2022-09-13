Skip to Content
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop.

At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray or charcoal-colored SUV with front-end damage. They were last seen driving away northbound on Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.

Gilroy Police is asking anyone who saw the incident or has the video to contact them. Call Officer Julio Romero at (408) 846-0523.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

