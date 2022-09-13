Koreans concerned about Son’s drought ahead of World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal drought has extended to eight games for Tottenham and it’s heightening worries back in Seoul over the form of the South Korean star just months out from the World Cup. Son was the leading scorer last season in the Premier League but he’s yet to score this season. South Korean media is paying increasing attention to Son’s form ahead of the country’s 10th successive appearance at soccer’s marquee tournament. But national team coach Paulo Bento dismissed concerns when he included Son in his roster for next week’s warmup games against Costa Rica and Cameroon. Bento says: “There is no concern and I feel the same as when he’s scoring a lot.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.