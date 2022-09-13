Bakersfield middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 13-year-old Bakersfield middle schooler was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school, causing a school supervisor to overdose.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student had about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.

The pills were discovered after a search of the student in an unrelated altercation with another student, leading a school supervisor to find the pills and accidentally overdose, according to BPD. Police say the supervisor opened the pill bottle to check it and was exposed due to them being an "inhalation hazard."

A Kern High School police officer administered Narcan to the supervisor, who was then transferred to a local hospital for treatment and was stable.

Police say the student also had $300 on his person. However, they could not immediately say if any pills were sold or given to another student. The investigation is ongoing.

The 13-year-old student was charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale and was taken to a juvenile hall.