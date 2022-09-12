‘Walk with a Doc’ teaches Central Coast community dangers of fentanyl

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV)- Central Coast doctors want to warn the community of the dangers of opioids. They gathered at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with that goal in mind over the weekend.

People got a chance to walk and talk with a doc and learn about the increasing dangers fentanyl brings.

Doctors at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital say they're seeing a huge number of overdoses in kids-- especially due to drugs laced with fentanyl.

Dr. Erica Locke, with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, says about 128 people die every day in the US after overdosing on opioids.

"Fentanyl is a super strong and powerful opiate," said Dr. Locke. "One sugar packet contains four grams of sugar. One sugar packet is enough to kill 2000 people if this were fentanyl."

Narcan was also given out to people who attended today's walk. Dr. Locke recommends keeping Narcan on hand at all times.

Another Narcan distribution is planned for September 23.