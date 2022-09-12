US Soccer investigation into NWSL misconduct nearing end

U.S. Soccer says an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League is expected to be completed by early October. The investigation led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates was initiated last fall after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was accused of sexual harassment and coercion by two former players. Riley was fired and league Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down in the wake of the players’ claims. U.S. Soccer and the NWSL and its players union announced separate investigations.

