String of burglaries in Greenfield leaves damage to ten vehicles

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Located on Oak Street between Terrace and Fourth, residents of Cliftons Mobile Manor woke up to find ten vehicles burglarized.

Three of the ten vehicles had various items stolen from the cars. According to Greenfield Police Officer Sergeant Leo Guzman, this isn't a common thing.

“For incidents like that, it’s not often that we see vehicles getting burglarized in that number,” Sgt. Guzman said. “We’ve seen cases where there’s one or two.”

Officers learned during the investigation all the vehicles burglarized were unlocked. Whether this was done by one person or multiple is still unknown.

Sgt. Guzman explained how people can make sure they’re not next.

“So something we want to remind the residents is to lock their vehicles and leave the valuables outside the vehicles,” Sgt Guzman said. “That would deter the person from getting into their vehicles. So it’s important they lock them and take their valuables out.”

