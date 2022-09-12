Public gets chance to view queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

LONDON (AP) — The first members of the public will have the chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch’s coffin lies at rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III will begin Monday by speaking to lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland. He will accompany the oak coffin on a solemn procession through the cobbled streets of the Scottish capital from the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral. On Sunday, thousands of people lined streets and roadsides as the coffin was borne from the late queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.

