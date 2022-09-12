Arsenal-PSV game in London off ahead of queen’s funeral
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Arsenal’s home game in the Europa League this week has been postponed by UEFA because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday when the city will be preparing for the queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19. UEFA cites “severe limitations on police resources” for its decision. Similar reasons in Scotland were given for the Rangers-Napoli game in the Champions League being pushed back one day to Wednesday. It’s unclear when the Arsenal-PSV game can be rescheduled before the World Cup starts in November.