VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole to win the BMW PGA Championship by one shot. Rory McIlroy had an eagle putt to force a playoff but it came up an inch short. McIlroy and Jon Rahm finished in a tie for second. It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth.

