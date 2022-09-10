Harris rallies UTSA over Army in overtime, 41-38

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to JT Clark in overtime, rallying UTSA to a 41-38 victory over Army. Army took the lead on the first possession of overtime on Quinn Maretzki’s first field goal of the season before Harris brought back UTSA again. Trailing 28-14 midway through the third quarter, Harris directed the Roadrunners to three straight touchdowns, taking the lead 34-28 with Brenden Brady’s 1-yard run. Cade Ballard threw for 221 yards and Army finished with 304 yards in the air, the most for the Black Knights since they had 305 against Houston in 2001.

