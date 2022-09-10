Fox blocks three punts, Temple gets first win for Drayton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman E.J. Warner passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, De’Von Fox blocked three punts and Temple beat Lafayette 30-14 for the Owls’ first victory under coach Stan Drayton. Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, entered in the second quarter with the game tied at 7 after starter D’Wan Mathis was pulled. Warner capped his first series with a 15-yard touchdown strike to Ian Stewart for his first collegiate touchdown. Warner connected with a wide-open Jordan Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to give Temple a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Fox’s third blocked punt led to a safety to cap the scoring.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.