Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police.

The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated shots being fired in front of a church on Luther way, according to police.

Investigators say they found six 9mm casings in the street. A witness said the driver of a white SUV fired six shots out the window toward a field, said police.

A patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle near the tracks at 7:55 a.m. on Industrial Street, according to police. Within two minutes, two people arrived, got into the car, and drove northbound along the tracks toward John Street.

The driver was identified as Antonio Laguna, 31, and the passenger was Stephanie Lorraine Mercado, 31. Several awaiting officers and detectives intercepted the car at the John Street tracks, said police.

A chase ensued, and the suspects drove through stop signs on Spring Street, Summer Street and through surrounding neighborhoods, said police. The pursuit then turned into the parking lot of the old tortilla shop at East Market and Pajaro.

Laguna left Mercado behind and began running until he arrived at a chain link fence by the Chinatown tracks. He went through a hole in the fence and continued eastbound but turned around when he saw law officials running towards him, said police.

"Laguna made his way across the train trestle and hooked back onto southbound Main Street and was running southbound along the westside sidewalk under the trestle when he was challenged at gunpoint by officers," said police in a statement. "Rush hour traffic was stopped as an arrest team gave Laguna instructions that he ignored."

He kept ignoring officers' commands, searching for an escape, and was hit three times by a 40mm baton, said police. He was then arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail.

Mercado was also arrested and found with a stolen ID and social security card in her bra, said police. The IDs were from a burglary Thursday night.