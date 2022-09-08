Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid.

Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as a cache of narcotics, said deputies. All the suspects are male.

One of the suspects is believed to be involved in an attempted homicide back in May on Highway 183 outside of Salinas. Search warrants were conducted by the Sheriff's Office SWAT, Salinas Police SWAT, Penninsula SUR Team and CRCR'S SWAT.