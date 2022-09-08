Skip to Content
San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 confirmed. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

A man with a sword beheaded the woman. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder.

The woman was 25 years old, KRON4 confirmed through a source. The man was arrested when he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime, according to KTVU.

“We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime and that the weapon is outstanding,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The suspect is known to the victim and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

The public is asked to avoid the area of 300 and 400 blocks of Laurel Street. As of 2:25 p.m., authorities said there is no threat to the community.

Ricardo Tovar

