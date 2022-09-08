Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America. The plan approved Thursday would allow the organization to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein marks an important milestone for the BSA. It had sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.

BY DENISE LAVOIE and RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

