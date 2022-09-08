Bazelak composure helping him settle in as Hoosiers new QB

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The unflappable Connor Bazelak stood at the microphone after last weekend’s winning drive and didn’t even crack a smile. He expected to beat Illinois when the Hoosiers got the ball back with less than three minutes to go. And the former Missouri quarterback delivered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to beat Illinois for his first win with the Hoosiers. Now everyone is starting to believe coach Tom Allen was right when he brought Bazelak to Bloomington and named him the starter.

