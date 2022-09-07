Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield

Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night.

A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an irrigation pond, and both drivers were ejected from the vehicle.

According to CHP, both victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Whether drugs and alcohol were factors in this crash has yet to be determined.

Identification of the victims is pending notification to the next of kin.

This is a developing story.