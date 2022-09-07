Rangers beaten 4-0 by Ajax in tough Champions League return

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Rangers’ first Champions League match in 12 years wound up being a sobering experience. The Scottish club conceded three goals in the opening 33 minutes and was toyed with in the second half of a 4-0 loss at Ajax. Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and lively forwards Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn were the scorers for Ajax at Johan Cruijff Arena. It continues the Dutch champions’ strong start to the season after five straight wins in the Eredivisie. Rangers was back in the European elite a decade after the club got demoted to the bottom tier of Scottish soccer because of a financial crisis brought on by its former ownership’s reckless mismanagement.

