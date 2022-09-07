Jessica Pegula sips from can of Heineken after US Open loss
NEW YORK (AP) — Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open. The No. 8-seeed Pegula is a 28-year-old American who is the country’s highest-ranked tennis player. She took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters. When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.” Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.” Pegula lost to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.