Four injured in ambulance crash

By Vince Rodriguez

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police are responding to a rollover crash involving an ambulance near Roswell in Chaves County.

According to New Mexico State Police, an ambulance rolled over on U.S. 70 at mile marker 356, injuring four people. The cause of the rollover is unknown.

State police say there were two EMTs and two other people onboard the ambulance at the time of the crash. All four were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

