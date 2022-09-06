Two wanted for stealing clothes from Boulder Creek Elementary

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that two people are wanted for stealing clothes left at Boulder Creek Elementary.

On Aug. 20, around 12:30 a.m., the two were caught on security cameras walking around campus. The Sheriff's Office said clothing left outside and a dolly from inside a shed were stolen that morning.

"Though the monetary value may be small, this behavior can make kids feel unsafe where our kids deserve to feel completely safe... at school," said the Sheriff's Department on a Facebook post. "This behavior should not be tolerated. We are asking for help from the community to identify these people are and encourage them to find a new hobby."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121. Reference case number 2206662.