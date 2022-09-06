Tennis player Osorio Hernández suspended in doping case

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Juan-Carlos Osorio Hernández of Ecuador has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 39-year-old Osorio Hernández tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June. Osorio Hernández is unranked and is now is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted. Osorio Hernández competed at a second-tier event in the capital Quito, where he lost in the first round of qualifying.

