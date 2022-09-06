SILVER ALERT: Salinas Police looking find missing 79-year-old man last seen in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif (KION-TV)- UPDATE September 7, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said that Lorenzo Silva was found safe in Marina.

---

Salinas Police said they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen in Salinas.

Lorenzo Silva is described as 5'5, 150 pounds, with brown hair and bald down the middle, with brown eyes. He is believed to be on foot wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Silva was last seen Tuesday around 11:07 a.m. in Salinas on the 500 block of Romie Lane. He was dropped off at an appointment, and when his ride returned, Silva was gone.

Silva is a resident of Seaside and police say he may be headed back that way.

He has dementia, so police are asking anyone that spots them to call them at 831-758-7250.