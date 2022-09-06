Skip to Content
PG&E has notified 525,000 of potential rotating outages throughout state

Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E has announced that they could be asked to initiate rotating outages throughout the state by the grid operator.

This means groups of customers will experience outages on a rating basis for a set amount of time. This is to prevent a large area from being blacked out for longer, according to PG&E.

Click here to see where your address is in the rotation schedule.

