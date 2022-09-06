Mets falter again in 8-2 loss to lowly Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless New York Mets to an 8-2 loss. The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight. New York’s offense has struggled during the slide. The Mets have managed just four runs during the skid. Rodolfo Castro and Oneil Cruz each hit two-run home runs for the Pirates, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

