Leeds manager Marsch charged by FA over ‘respect’ comments

LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been charged with making improper comments to the media by the English Football Association after he was sent off during Saturday’s game against Brentford. The American was shown a red card for protesting a refereeing decision and then accused the match officials of showing him a “lack or respect” in his post-match interviews. The FA says Marsch was charged with breaching its rule E3, which regulates what can be said about match officials to the media. He has until Friday to respond and faces a possible suspension.

