Gilbert ties high with 9 strikeouts, M’s beat White Sox 3-0

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert tied his career high with nine strikeouts, Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 to keep the AL wild-card race tight. Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle and Tampa Bay are 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto, which is 3 1/2 games in front of Baltimore for the final AL wild card. Raleigh has 23 homers, tops among catchers. Chicago has lost two of three and dropped three games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

Associated Press

