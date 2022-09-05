Skip to Content
today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:20 PM

Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is working on a fire near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard on Labor Day.

The Castle Fire is currently less one acre with the potential for 20 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters are making good progress, and the fire has a slow rate of spread.

CAL FIRE said they gave released all aircrafts from the incident.

The fire is burning surrounded by three roads, making it a natural fireline before it even began.

CAL FIRE wants to remind folks of the importance of defensible space in fire safety.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

