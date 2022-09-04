Resurgent Man United beats Arsenal 3-1 for 4th straight win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford’s double and a debut goal for Antony secured Manchester United a fourth successive victory as a 1-0 win ended Arsenal’s 100% start to the Premier League. Deadline-day signing Antony was handed a start after only joining on Thursday and took just 35 minutes to score his first goal. Arsenal started the second half strongly and equalized through Bukayo Saka. United struck back as Rashford was sent racing through to score by a brilliant through-ball from Bruno Fernandes. The 24-year-old Rashford grabbed his second after Eriksen teed him up in the 75th minute as United won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.