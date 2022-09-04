Skip to Content
One dead in Watsonville shooting

Derrick Ow KION

WATSONVILLE, Calif: Watsonville PD confirmed to KION that a 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Sudden Street on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:16 a.m. where they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing lifesaving measures but the victim died at the scene. This is Watsonville's second homicide this year.

Watsonville PD does not have any information regarding the suspect at this time. Residents are asked to avoid the area as it is still an active investigation.

Watsonville PD is asking anyone with information to call 831-471-1151.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

