Kalajdzic sustains ACL injury on debut for Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton says Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut and is set for a long spell out. Wolves say Kalajdzic felt pain in his knee at the end of the first half of the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday and was substituted at halftime. The club says “unfortunately scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow. We now need to support Sasa in his recovery.” The 25-year-old Kalajdzic was signed to add some much-needed depth and variety to Wolverhampton’s attack. The team has scored just three goals in six games, tied for the fewest in the league.

