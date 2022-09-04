1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.