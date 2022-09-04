At least 10 dead in stabbings across Saskatchewan as Canadian authorities search for 2 suspects

By Amir Vera, Jamiel Lynch and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

At least 10 people have died and several others were hurt in what Canadian authorities are calling a mass stabbing, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news conference Sunday.

Authorities say there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found. Blackmore said it appears some of the victims were targeted and some were random.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Blackmore said.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson and are advising the public to take appropriate precautions. The pair are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license place.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.