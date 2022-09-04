“Art with an expiration date” Floral designers paired with artists for unique experience

By WLOS Staff

FLAT ROCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — This weekend, the seventh annual “Art in Bloom” is happening at The Gallery at Flat Rock.

The gallery pairs 20 professional floral designers with 20 artists.

The designers study the artists’ work and then create floral interpretations based on what they experience.

The floral pieces are exhibited alongside the artwork that inspired them.

All the flowers are fresh so they like to call this “art with an expiration date.”

“This is very much, you know, open door to another world to enjoy more flowers and also enjoy communicating with painters or artists,” said flower artist Emiko Suzuki.

“This started with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in 1976 and they’re able to do really huge sort of arrangements around classic pieces of artwork and we decided to do our own version of it,” gallery owner Suzanne Camarata said.

Art in Bloom kicked off Friday night with a preview reception, which was attended by 200 people.

The exhibit continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Admission is $5 and helps raise funds for an art program for kids in Africa.

