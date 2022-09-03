Dekkers throws for 4 TDs in starting debut to lead Iowa St.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers went 25-of-31 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns as the Cyclones recorded their most lopsided opening victory since 2001. Xavier Hutchinson caught a career-best three touchdowns, finishing with 128 yards on eight receptions. Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock rushed for 99 of his 104 yards in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Iowa State a 35-10 lead. The Cyclones scored on their first three possessions, and after a couple of hiccups late in the second quarter, regained control in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.