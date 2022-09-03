Attack raises doubts about Argentine VP’s security protocols

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina is raising questions about her security protocols and her habit of pressing the flesh with supporters. Cristina Fernández was greeting well-wishers Thursday when a man in the crowd pulled out a handgun, held it inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click. The loaded .38-caliber semiautomatic weapon evidently jammed, and the man was arrested. Fernández has been the most influential woman in Argentine politics for the past two decades. She has derived political strength from her closeness to the crowds that venerate her.

