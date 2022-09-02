Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:09 PM

What to do if you have to work outside during a heat wave?

T23 Melody Waintal

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) The extreme heat is coming to the Central Coast. Monterey and San Benito counties issued heat watches as dangerous heat conditions are expected, with temperatures reaching 111 from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you work outside like many farm workers, this intense heat for six consecutive days can be dangerous for your health. However, they have certain rights to protect themselves from heat stroke.

Including a 5-minute break in the shade every hour on days with high temperatures.

If you think your rights are not being respected, you can visit the UFW website for support and more information.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director for Telemund23.com and KION546.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content