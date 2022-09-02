What to do if you have to work outside during a heat wave?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) The extreme heat is coming to the Central Coast. Monterey and San Benito counties issued heat watches as dangerous heat conditions are expected, with temperatures reaching 111 from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you work outside like many farm workers, this intense heat for six consecutive days can be dangerous for your health. However, they have certain rights to protect themselves from heat stroke.

Including a 5-minute break in the shade every hour on days with high temperatures.

If you think your rights are not being respected, you can visit the UFW website for support and more information.