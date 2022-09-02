Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:52 PM

Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside

KION-TV

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes.

Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas.

A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and asked him to turn himself in. Lambert agreed and came to the Seaside station and was put under arrest.

According to the Monterey County inmate log, Lambert was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, injuring a spouse/cohabitant, kidnapping and burglary.

KION contacted Salinas Police for a statement of the incident Lambert was wanted for. We are waiting for a callback.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content