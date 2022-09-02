Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says a poll worker was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. She filed court documents on Friday seeking testimony from Willie Lewis Floyd, a director of Black Voices for Trump. Willis said after the 2020 election, Floyd helped arrange a meeting with Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman. Freeman was falsely accused of voting fraud by Trump. Willis said at the meeting, Freeman was pressured to reveal information under the threat of imprisonment.

