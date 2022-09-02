CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz and crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in Santa Cruz. Officers tried making an enforcement stop, but the car failed to yield, said CHP.

The driver, later identified as the missing 15-year-old girl, continued north on Highway 1, and a chase ensued all the way into San Mateo County. According to CHP, the driver then crashed into a dirt embankment along State Route 84 east of Sylvan Way.

The vehicle's five occupants tried running but were taken into custody quickly. Four of the occupants were minors from San Jose, and the 5th occupant was Michael Baker of San Jose, according to CHP.

The five suspects suffered minor injuries due to the crash. The four passengers were charged with resisting and delaying a peace officer and booked into the Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall and the San Mateo County Jail.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with felony reckless evading a peace officer, felony reckless evading causing injury, resisting and delaying a peace officer, and driving without a valid driver's license. She was booked into Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall, said CHP.