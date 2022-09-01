Washington St., Idaho renew ‘Battle of the Palouse’ series

Washington State opens the season against Idaho in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars hold a 71-17-3 advantage in the Battle of the Palouse and have won nine straight in the series. Each team will have first-year coaches. Jake Dickert starts his first full season as permanent coach at Washington State since replacing Nick Rolovich at midseason. Jason Eck is coaching his first game for the Vandals. The Cougars still run a version of the Air Raid and will start Cameron Ward, who transferred from FCS Incarnate Word. Ward led the FCS in touchdown passes and finished third in passing yardage.

