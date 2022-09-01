Serena and Venus Williams bounced from doubles’ play at US Open

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Serena Williams’ illustrious doubles career has likely come to an end after she and her sister Venus fell in straight sets to the Czech duo of Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká in the first round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 23-time grand slam singles and 14-time doubles champion is still set to play against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the singles draw on Friday.

