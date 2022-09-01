No. 2 Buckeyes vs No. 5 Irish: Big Ten’s featured matchup
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
No. 5 Notre Dame’s visit to No. 2 Ohio State is the game of the week in the Big Ten. Offense should be no problem for the Buckeyes with C.J. Stroud surrounded by many of the playmakers who helped the Buckeyes average better than 45 points per game. Coach Ryan Day’s most important move was hiring Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State to shore up an underperforming defense. Former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman begins his first full season as Notre Dame’s coach. Penn State is at Purdue on Thursday night for one of the week’s top matchups.