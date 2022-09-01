Minor league unionization getting interest from players

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Players on the Single-A Tampa Tarpons have been talking individually about efforts to unionize minor league players and the idea is gaining momentum. Centerfielder Spencer Jones says it is something that definitely interests him. Tampa reliever Ryan Anderson says it makes a lot of sense because it could lead to better benefits down the line. Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election, which would be decided by majority vote.

