today at 11:25 AM
Published 10:43 AM

Fire extinguished at Michael’s on Main in Soquel

Karl Cooke KION

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning.

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD.

The extent of damage is unknown. The cause is also under investigation, but investigators said it started in the prep room.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

